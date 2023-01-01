Crazy Cars is a 3D car game that takes place in a vibrant location full of interesting tracks, entertaining obstacles, and rewarding challenges. Pick a fast car and speed up on exciting ramps, climb Mount Egg, go full throttle on race tracks, perform stunts at drag races, and explore many other fun areas and activities for you to take part in. There are obstacle courses that could even fling your car across the map! Make sure to collect every star, wrench, and other collectible you come across in order to spend them on shiny new vehicles. There are over 17 unique cars you can drive! The game even lets you play against your friend with split screen functionality. Are you ready to sate your need for speed with Crazy Cars?Drive around the map to find interesting activities to take part in.Steer - WASD (Player 1) or Arrow keys (Player 2)Brake - Space barPause - ESCReset - RCrazy Cars was created by No Pressure Studios. Play their other legendary games on Poki: Stickman Climb!, Stickman Climb 2, Bossy Toss, and Shape RushYou can play Crazy Cars using your desktop and mobile devices on Poki. Play it at home or on-the-go!You can play Crazy Cars without installing or downloading for free on Poki.

Website: poki.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Crazy Cars. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.