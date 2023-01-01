Climb Fling is a puzzle skill game where you try to reach the top of a climbing track by flinging a character in ragdoll upward. The character will automatically grab the climbing holds it can find to not fall off the track. Will you manage to reach the last level ?Climb Fling is created by Korigame. This is their first game on Poki ! You can play Climb Fling for free on Poki.Climb Fling can be played on your computer and mobile devices like phones and tablets.

