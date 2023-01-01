Stickman Parkour 2: Lucky Block is a 2D stickman parkour game where you flip, ledge jump and double jump your way through 80 unique levels! Watch out for obstacles like TNT or ice and utilise helpful blocks like slimes to launch yourself forward! Race against another stickman on each level and test your skills to see if you can become the ultimate parkour hero!Many other Stickman Games have been created due to the genre's popularity. E.g. Stickman Hook, Stick Fighter and War of Sticks.Stickman Parkour 2: Lucky Block is created by Art Industries. Play their other game on Poki: Stickman Parkour Skyland!You can play Stickman Parkour 2: Lucky Block for free on Poki.Stickman Parkour 2: Lucky Block can be played on your computer and mobile devices like phones and tablets.

Website: poki.com

