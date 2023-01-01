Parkour Jump is the ultimate parkour game, developed by Gametornado, the creator behind the hit game Short Life! In Parkour Jump, you'll jump from level to level, performing increasingly harder jumps, flips and stunts while dodging the bloody obstacles around you. Play Parkour Jump game on Poki for free in your browser and experience a flipping good time! Parkour games fans will have a great time completing the objective of each level, which can earn you money to spend on upgrades, skills, and more. Unlock new parkour jump characters and customizations to show off your unique flip game skills!

