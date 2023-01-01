Wall Jumper is a parkour game where you have to help the protagonist get from the start to the finish line by jumping from wall to wall! Hop around spikes, onto moving platforms, and around all orts of obstacles! Use the guidelines on the green arrow to help yourself navigate each of the levels and land on the red flag to move on! Let's see how good your navigation skills are ;)Use your mouse or finger to aim the character. Release to jump!Wall Jumper is created by JetGames. Play their other games on Poki: Tag and Stickman Bike!You can play Wall Jumper for free on Poki.Wall Jumper can be played on your computer and mobile devices like phones and tablets.

Website: poki.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Wall Jumper. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.