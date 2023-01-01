In Jump Around you control the rotation of the world beneath your jumping feet! Jump around the globe and collect all the coins and special items, and set a record long jump as you finish the level. Be careful of the water, spikes and other dangers as you go all the way around. Skillfully land your jumps on the blocks to jump higher and higher, and avoid obstacles. Unlock all characters and complete every level to become the ultimate jumping master.Space - move forwardJump Around was created by Kiemura, known for games like Picky Package, Piranh.io and Tap Roller.

Website: poki.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Jump Around. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.