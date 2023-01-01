In Up Together, your goal is to jump all the way to the top! Pick your favorite fruit or vegetable, choose a nice name and set out for a parkour adventure. Step on blue blocks to gain a speed boost and jump extra far, but avoid the red blocks! The higher you get, the better your place on the leaderboard will be, so try to get as far as you can. And keep your eyes peeled, there might be some secrets hiding around... Do you have the parkour skill to get to the top of Up Together?

Website: poki.com

