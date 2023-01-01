Narcissus is a skill game which is created by Alex Johansson. You are controlling two runners that have to jump over the gaps between blocks. The characters run simultaneously and the jumps they have to make are not always the same. Try to keep your focus on both characters to complete the levels. Pay close attention to the characters and see how gravity will affect them differently, making them cross paths at certain jumps. There are 50 levels to be finished. Getting stuck? There is always the possibility to play with someone else, each controlling a single runner. How far can you make it?Top character jump - up arrowBottom character jump - down arrowAlex Johansson is a creator from the United Kingdom and this is his first game on Poki.

Website: poki.com

