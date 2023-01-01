Arrow Pathway is a platform puzzle game challenging you to guide the character to the exit! In this unique adventure, instead of directly controlling the character's movements, your goal is to create pathways for them to follow by placing directional arrows on the platform. Stuck on a level? No problem! Hints are available to demonstrate how to complete each level. Can you lead the character to success?

Website: poki.com

