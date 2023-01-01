WebCatalog

Arrow Pathway

Arrow Pathway

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.

Play on the Web

Website: poki.com

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Arrow Pathway on WebCatalog for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Arrow Pathway is a platform puzzle game challenging you to guide the character to the exit! In this unique adventure, instead of directly controlling the character's movements, your goal is to create pathways for them to follow by placing directional arrows on the platform. Stuck on a level? No problem! Hints are available to demonstrate how to complete each level. Can you lead the character to success?

Website: poki.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Arrow Pathway. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

Two Button Bounce

Two Button Bounce

poki.com

Old Towers

Old Towers

poki.com

Jumping Clones

Jumping Clones

poki.com

Heart Star

Heart Star

poki.com

Green

Green

poki.com

Blue

Blue

poki.com

Orange

Orange

poki.com

Narcissus

Narcissus

poki.com

Mimelet

Mimelet

poki.com

Tightrope Theatre

Tightrope Theatre

poki.com

Total Party Kill

Total Party Kill

poki.com

Noob Archer

Noob Archer

poki.com

Product

Support

Company

Legal

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube
WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
Switchbar
Switchbar
Monobox
Monobox
Translatium
Translatium

© 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.