Heart Star is a puzzle game created by Adventure Islands. Change the world around you! Heart Star lets you control two characters who must reach the end zone in each level by manipulating the game objects associated with their appropriate colors. Switch between the girl and boy to move carefully and change the room. Use teamwork to master every level!Move - WASD or Arrow keysSwap character - CJump - XHeart Star was created by Adventure Islands. This is their first game on Poki!

Website: poki.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Heart Star. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.