WebCatalogWebCatalog
Heart Star

Heart Star

poki.com

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.

Enhance your experience with the Heart Star app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Heart Star is a puzzle game created by Adventure Islands. Change the world around you! Heart Star lets you control two characters who must reach the end zone in each level by manipulating the game objects associated with their appropriate colors. Switch between the girl and boy to move carefully and change the room. Use teamwork to master every level!Move - WASD or Arrow keysSwap character - CJump - XHeart Star was created by Adventure Islands. This is their first game on Poki!

Website: poki.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Heart Star. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

Total Party Kill

Total Party Kill

poki.com

Tightrope Theatre

Tightrope Theatre

poki.com

Big Tall Small

Big Tall Small

poki.com

Fireboy and Watergirl 2

Fireboy and Watergirl 2

poki.com

Football Blitz

Football Blitz

poki.com

Yokai Dungeon

Yokai Dungeon

poki.com

Super Dangerous Dungeons

Super Dangerous Dungeons

poki.com

Super Star Car

Super Star Car

poki.com

Supernova

Supernova

poki.com

Kardashians Spooky Makeup

Kardashians Spooky Makeup

poki.com

Restricted Zone

Restricted Zone

poki.com

Dark Light Swap

Dark Light Swap

poki.com