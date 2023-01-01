Mimelet is a platform game made by Neutronized. You control a character named Mimelet, able to transform with powers ! Jump on top of enemies to steal their powers and overcome any obstacles along the way. Mimelet is a wholesome platform adventure game featuring a simple and fun game mechanic and challenging puzzles. Will you be able to solve all levels ?Move - Arrow keysGet powers by jumping on enemiesMimelet was created by Neutronized.You can play Mimelet on your browser without installing or downloading for free on Poki.

Website: poki.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Mimelet. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.