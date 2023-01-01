Orange is a puzzle game where every level is fundamentally different. There are 25 unique and beautifully-crafted puzzles, and you need to think outside the box to solve all of them. Feel free to use the light bulb button that will appear in the top-right corner if you're stuck at a level. Note that there are multiple hints for each level, make sure to read all of them. How quickly can you finish all 25 levels and complete Orange?

