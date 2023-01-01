Black is a minimalistic puzzle experience where every level is fundamentally different. There are over 25 unique and beautifully-crafted puzzles, and you need to think outside the box to solve all of them. Feel free to use the light bulb button that will appear in the top-right corner if you're stuck at a level. Note that there are multiple hints for each level, make sure to read all of them. How quickly can you finish all 25 levels and complete Black?Use your left mouse button to interact with the puzzle. Click the light bulb for hints.Black was created by Bart Bonte. Check out their other games on Poki: Blue, Green and Factory Balls Forever.

Website: poki.com

