Piranh.io is the ultimate underwater IO game created by Kiemura! You'll play as a piranha under the sea with one mission: eat and destroy all the other piranhas. Use boosts and power-ups to defeat other players from around the world and prove who really rules the water. Piranh.io offers online and offline game modes to suit any type of player. Are you hungry for a win? Controls: Mouse - Move Mouse left click - Boost Space - Use power-up About the creator: Piranh.io is created by Kiemura, based in Finland. He is also the creator of Tap Roller, Picky Package and Jump Around which will be his next game coming up.

Website: poki.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Piranh.io. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.