In Mope.io all players are animals. Eat other players to survive in Mope io! This multiplayer game dares you to transform a mouse into a dragon. In the beginning, you must eat food to grow. Eat the opponents that are light-green and void the opponents that are outlined in red, they can eat you! In the hit survival Mope .io game you can drink water to keep using speed boosts. Level up to become a fox, lion, or crocodile! Controls - Mouse cursor to control your animal - W for the special ability or to dive - Enter to start the in-game chat - Left-mouse button to accelerate

Website: poki.com

