Sneak up on other animals in Creatur.io! This multiplayer game dares you to attack every furry creature. In Creatur io, you can evolve your skills. Agility lets you perform special moves. Activate the Sprint skill to run away and survive in Creaturio!

Website: poki.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Creatur.io. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.