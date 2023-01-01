BuildRoyale is a multiplayer battle royale game where you defend yourself by building protective walls. You start with a with only a pickaxe and have to construct obstacles and structures to help you survive the longest. Break through barriers and walls in order to pick up more weapons and eliminate your enemies. Will you become the last multiplayer master builder?BuildRoyale is one of the most popular games on Poki together with these other popular .io Games like slither-io, Krunker.io and Paper.io.You can play BuildRoyale.io for free on Poki.BuildRoyale.io can be played on your computer and mobile devices like phones and tablets.

Website: poki.com

