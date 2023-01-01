EvoWorld.io
evoworld.io
EvoWorld.io is a multiplayer survival game previously known as FlyOrDie.io. You start as a small fly and level up as you eat more food. As you evolve, other players become part of your diet too. Each level comes with a new special ability and more things to eat. The choice is simple, you Fly or Die!
