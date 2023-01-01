Conq.io is a multiplayer game in which you have to conquer the world! You start out on a map, full of small kingdoms and villages. You will have to manage and command your villages and troops to take over the towns of other players. Conquer the whole map and you win! Keep an eye on your food supply though! As Napoleon said: "An army marches on it stomach", so no food means your troops can't fight. Taking over squares on the map and connecting them to your towns will make sure food keeps coming in, so try to keep your kingdom connected. Are you strategic enough to win in Conq.io?

Website: poki.com

