MicroWars is a strategy game where you fight for the control of the map. Send your troops to bases to attack them and try to take control of them. Bases you control generate troops overtime, so the more bases you control, the more power you have. The maps contain various neutral bases. Are you ready to conquer faster than your enemy conquers you ?MicroWars is created by Okashi Games. This is their first game on Poki ! You can play MicroWars for free on Poki.MicroWars can be played on your computer and mobile devices like phones and tablets.

Website: poki.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to MicroWars. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.