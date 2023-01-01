Spaders is a puzzle game where you're the commander of little warrior creatures who are having a battle on a grid arena. Each Spader displays at least one arrow - these arrows indicate the directions the Spader can attack in. Your job is to strategize each Spader's move so your units can inflict more damage than they take. You must erase the board completely to win the game. And in order to do that, you need to prepare smart tactics to attack as many opponents as you can in one move. Make sure to aim for combos, as they result in explosions and power-ups. Go ahead and eliminate the Spaders in every level as you explore the vibrant world map!Use your mouse cursor or finger to position the Spader you want to move. Click or tap to send the unit.Spaders was created by Jeff Ramos. This is their first game on Poki!You can play Spaders for free on Poki.Spaders can be played on your computer and mobile devices like phones and tablets.

Website: poki.com

