ZomboTag

ZomboTag

poki.com

ZomboTag is an arena battle game where you must infect all the people in each level with the help of your ever increasing army! Simply chase and defeat enemies around each different arena to level up and collect upgrades to make you and your army stronger! Your two main allies are jumpers and mobs: jumpers will jump towards the enemies before returning to you (think like zombie boomerangs) and the mobs will just sit at your side and attack whoever is closest! Defeat bosses, grow your army, get stronger and see how long you can take on the arena!

Website: poki.com

