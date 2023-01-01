Furcifer's Fungeon is an autoscrolling roguelike where everything you do impacts your talent options. Become a necromancer goose, or a berserker wielding a thunder blade! Collect legendary items in each run, and bring them back home for even more build options in the future. Take on tons of different types of enemies and loads of upgrades to be made to level yourself up and defeat the Fungeon!

Website: poki.com

