Gun Dude finds himself trapped in an endlessly shifting dungeon with nothing but his wits and trusty gun (not even clothes). Fight through endless rooms of ever increasing difficulty as you collect points to unlock new tools and upgrades, and eventually claim the greatest prize of all... your place on the top of the leaderboard. Spent Shells is a dungeon crawler / roguelike where you must battle your way through the caves, defending yourself and getting stronger! Begin each new run with a choice of 4 routes to take and 3 upgrades, then you're off on your journey. Can you beat the dungeon?Spent Shells is created by HelperWesley. This is their first game on Poki!You can play Spent Shells for free on Poki.Spent Shells can be played on your computer and mobile devices like phones and tablets.

