Blobby Clicker is an idle clicker game in which you raise your own Blobby! Blobby may look like a friendly character, but clicking on him will slowly make him mad. The more mad Blobby gets and the more you click him, the more money you make. You can use this money to buy upgrades for your Blobby to make each click even more valuable. The more you click on Blobby, the more items you unlock for him. You can get different types of fur, get some cool hats and gain access to different locations for Blobby to live in. Can you raise the ultimate Blobby?

Website: poki.com

