poki.com

Doggo Clicker is an idle clicker game where you must click on your dog to make them happier! There are tons of different upgrades you can get to increase the amount of clicks you make - from a basic paper mouse all the way up to the Dog God! You can also get some cool accessories for the dog like a crown for your head or shoes for you paws! Once you hit level 100, you can prestige to earn even more bark coins per click to get stronger! Let's see you and your friend take over!

