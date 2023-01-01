WebCatalog
Idle Farming Business

Idle Farming Business

poki.com

Idle Farming Business is an idle game where you take control of a cute plot of land to build up your own farm! There are tons of different vegetables for you to grow and expand your business! From simple potatoes and carrots to more interesting radishes and beets. You even get your own strawberry patch! Once you start getting a little full on the farm, you can harvest all your crops to get a bonus multiplier and get even more money from the next batch!

