Farm Battles

Farm Battles

Don't have WebCatalog Desktop installed? Download WebCatalog Desktop.

Play on the Web

Website: poki.com

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Farm Battles on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

It's time for a conflict with crops in Farm Battles! In this 1v1 battle game, you play as a farmer that has to earn more money than their adversary. Firsts, you'll have to till the soil to make it ready and then you can plant your crops. As time goes by, your harvest will grow - which you can sell for money! Whoever can get the most money in 3 minutes is the winner! Does it look like your opponent is winning? Visit the farmhouse to buy some power-ups! You can send storms and rain over to the other farm to halt your opponents progress for a bit! Can you become the quickest farmer there is?

Website: poki.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Farm Battles. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

Game of Farmers

Game of Farmers

poki.com

Idle Farming Business

Idle Farming Business

poki.com

Chicky Farm

Chicky Farm

poki.com

1v1.LOL

1v1.LOL

poki.com

Grow Up the Cats

Grow Up the Cats

poki.com

Farm and Mine

Farm and Mine

poki.com

1v1Battle

1v1Battle

1v1battle.com

Kize.io

Kize.io

kize.io

Tank Rumble

Tank Rumble

poki.com

Stickman Fighter: Epic Battle

Stickman Fighter: Epic Battle

poki.com

Wheat Farming

Wheat Farming

poki.com

Battle Wheels

Battle Wheels

poki.com

Explore

Products

Download

Support

Company

Legal

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

We use cookies to provide and improve our websites. By using our sites, you consent to cookies.

Privacy Policy