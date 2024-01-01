WebCatalog

Idle Cowshed

Idle Cowshed

Don't have WebCatalog Desktop installed? Download WebCatalog Desktop.

Play on the Web

Website: poki.com

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Idle Cowshed on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Idle Cowshed is a cute idle game that lets you manage your very own cow-farming empire! Begin with just one cow in a modest cowshed, and watch as your business grows. Invest your earnings wisely to expand your farms, build additional cowsheds, and maximize your profits. Hire competent managers to oversee your expanding enterprise, upgrade your facilities for increased efficiency, and kick away thieves attempting to steal your valuable milk! Can you become a true cow-farming tycoon?

Website: poki.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Idle Cowshed. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

Idle Gold Miner

Idle Gold Miner

poki.com

Idle Pet Business

Idle Pet Business

poki.com

Idle Startup Tycoon

Idle Startup Tycoon

poki.com

Idle Lumber Inc

Idle Lumber Inc

poki.com

Idle Farming Business

Idle Farming Business

poki.com

Idle Gang

Idle Gang

poki.com

Idle Mining Empire

Idle Mining Empire

poki.com

Idle Money Tree

Idle Money Tree

poki.com

Idle Light City

Idle Light City

poki.com

Cat Coffee Shop

Cat Coffee Shop

poki.com

Elixpur Idle

Elixpur Idle

poki.com

Idle Zoo Safari Rescue

Idle Zoo Safari Rescue

poki.com

Explore

Desktop

Support

Company

Legal

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Switchbar
Translatium
Translatium

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.