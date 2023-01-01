Idle Zoo Safari Rescue is an idle game where you can manage your very own zoo filled with fascinating Safari animals! Begin with an elephant, you get to unlock a diverse range of animals including parrots, wolves, bears, and other incredible surprises from the mysterious African Safaris. Enhance your animals' abilities and keep them well-fed. The more you invest, the more you'll earn! You know what is the best? You can even release your animals to get more green powers, enabling you to unlock even more upgrades! Are you ready to dive into the wild world of Safaris?

Website: poki.com

