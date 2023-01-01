Idle Pet Business is an idle game where you can become a millionaire by developing your own pet shop! Starting from a cute hamster, you can unlock diverse pets, nurture them for coins, and level up their abilities. Don't miss out on boosting your pet shop through social media to maximize your earnings! Ready to build your pet empire? Let the idle adventure begin!

Website: poki.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Idle Pet Business. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.