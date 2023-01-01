Idle Breakout is a brick breaking idle game where you must unlock and upgrades different types of balls which will destroy the bricks on your behalf! Begin the game by clicking on the bricks and then once you have enough money, you can start unleashing the balls on the bricks! There are tons of upgrades and balls like extra power in your clicks or poison balls which infect other bricks to deal double damage. Can you breakout?Click on the bricks until the number hits 0. Buy different balls and upgrades to make yourself stronger and start breaking bricks!Idle Breakout is created by Kodiqi. This is their first game on Poki!You can play Idle Breakout for free on Poki.Idle Breakout can be played on your computer and mobile devices like phones and tablets.

Website: poki.com

