Build Land is an idle/management game where you're the master of your own island paradise! Start from scratch and watch your island flourish as you gather resources, chop trees, mine stones, and craft planks and bricks to expand your domain. Defend your tower and defeat monsters to earn more valuable coins. Once you've gathered enough resources, set sail to explore new islands and expand your empire even further! How many lands can you build in this thrilling adventure?

Website: poki.com

