War of Sticks is a strategy game where you command a stick kingdom's military and manage their resources and workload to defeat the enemy forces efficiently. It's time for your poor stick people to break away from the oppressing Red Empire. Mine, build, equip, upgrade, attack, and defend until your people are liberated. Start by training miners to collect gold, then use your earnings on units like shielders, archers, barbarians, and even wizards! Use the stones your miners collected to build defense towers. Don't forget to upgrade each one of your units and buildings to reach the full limit of your power.Use your mouse or finger to activate the purchase buttons located on the upper-left corner of your screen. Purchase miners to collect gold, then use your earnings on units like shielders, archers, barbarians, and wizards.War of Sticks is created by Shoom Games, a game developer based in Ukraine. This is their first game on Poki!War of Sticks is free to play on Poki.War of Sticks is playable on both your computer and mobile devices like phones and tablets.

Website: poki.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to War of Sticks. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.