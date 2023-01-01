WebCatalog

Gather your troops and take to the battlefield in War Master! In this strategy action game, you take command over an army base that's under attack. It's up to you to build barracks, train your troops and lead them in the fight. After you've defeated your enemies, they will drop golden medals. You can use these to rank up. As you rank up, you will unlock more weapons like tanks, attack helicopters and even nuclear bombs to use against your enemies. Are you the strategic mastermind that will win every battle?

