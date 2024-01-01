Goober Royale is a battle royale game that offers both solo and team-based gameplay. In this action packed game, you get to play as a small goober with a jetpack and a rocket launcher. You can try your luck in the battle royal game mode where you must fight against all of the other Goobers in order to win, or team up with up to 3 of your friends to get victory over others. Use a variety of different weapons such as nukes and grenades to fight against your enemies. So, can you take first place in this intense competition?

Website: poki.com

