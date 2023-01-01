Sniper Clash 3D is a multiplayer sniper shooting game where you play against other snipers in real time. Explore and defeat your enemies in order to move up the leaderboard. Pick up weapons and health as you go in order to continue the fight. Sniper Clash 3D is an HTML5 game that is playable both on your desktop and on your mobile phone.

Website: poki.com

