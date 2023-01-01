Subway Clash 3D
poki.com
Subway Clash 3D is a multiplayer shooter where you must descend into the subways and get ready to lead your team in the fight of the sewers! Shoot and destroy as many of your opponents as possible in order to land yourself at the top of the leaderboards. Pick up multiple weapons and health boosts to help you along the way. Subway Clash 3D on Poki works on mobile web as well so you can take the shooting fun with you wherever you go.Freeway Interactive is known for the Clash 3D series and are based in Russia. They have other games on Poki: Farm Clash 3D, Ninja Clash Heroes, Rocket Clash 3D, Sniper Clash 3D, Winter Clash 3D and Airport Clash 3D
