Ninja.io is a multiplayer shoot-em-up game created by Rens Rongen. Create a stickman ninja and put your reflexes to the test! Choose from a wide variety of weapons and defeat all your opponents in mini games like Deathmatch and Capture the Flag! There are many weapons in your arsenal such as pistols, rifles, shotguns, laser guns, rocket launchers, grenades, and much more! You can also perform jumps and stunts to evade and confuse your enemies. Go ahead and prove your worth in this fast-paced, action-packed online shooting game. Can you be the best ninja in the world? Shuriken!Shoot your opponents down. Use the laws of physics to your advantage. Gravity helps increase damage, so shooting enemies from above makes you more powerful!Move - A/D or Left/Right arrowsJump - W or UpShoot - Left mouse click or tapFly - Right mouse clickHelp - HProne - XLeaderboard - VThrow grenade - ESwitch weapon - QNinja.io was created by Rens Rongen. Check out their other multiplayer game on Poki: Zapper.io Gold is earned by playing the game. Kills, flag caps, DM wins, TDM wins and CTF wins all yield gold.To shoot the RPG you need to prone or crouch. You will also need to press Q to switch weapons.You can play Ninja.io on your browser without installing or downloading for free on Poki.You need an internet connection to play Ninja.io on Poki.Yes, Ninja.io is completely safe to play.

