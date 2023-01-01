WebCatalogWebCatalog
Ninja Clash Heroes is a Japanese themed multiplayer shooter, where two teams fight to get the best score. Choose between characters with different abilities, defeat the enemy base before time runs out, and use your points to improve and customize your ninja hero!Controls:Arrow Keys / WASD - MoveLeft mouse click - ShootSpace - JumpC - CrouchL - Enter/Exit Lock ModeG - Throw grenadeAbout the creator: Freeway Interactive is known for the Clash 3D series, and are based in Russia.

