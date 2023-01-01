Farm Clash 3D is a multiplayer sniper shooting game where you play against other aggressive farmers in real time! Explore and defeat your enemies in order to move up the leaderboard. Pick up weapons and health as you go in order to continue the fight. Farm Clash 3D is an HTML5 game that is playable both on your desktop and on your mobile phone!Controls:WASD - MoveC - CrouchSpace bar - JumpMouse - Click to shootL - Lock cursorAbout the creator:Farm Clash 3D is created by OOO Frivei Interacktiv. They are also the creator of Subway Clash 3D, Rocket Clash 3D, and Sniper Clash 3D.

Website: poki.com

