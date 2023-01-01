Airport Clash 3D is a multiplayer shooter where you need to capture an important abandoned airport from a rival gang! Airport Clash 3D was created by Freeway Interactive and is the sixth installment in the Clash 3D series. Your mission is to capture an abandoned airport and defeat the rival gang! Make sure to find and use hidden power weapons on the map to secure victory for your team. Don't forget to upgrade your character, to have an even bigger impact on the battlefield!Freeway Interactive is known for the Clash 3D series and are based in Russia. They have other games on Poki: Farm Clash 3D, Ninja Clash Heroes, Rocket Clash 3D, Sniper Clash 3D, Subway Clash 3D and Winter Clash 3D

