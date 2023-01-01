WebCatalogWebCatalog
Ninja Shurican

Ninja Shurican

poki.com

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.

Enhance your experience with the Ninja Shurican app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Are you the next Shurican Ninja? Slash your way through obstacles and more to advance from level to level, challenge to challenge, or through endless mode. Guide your ninja to safety through this Flappy Bird like game to earn points that you can redeem for better outfits and weapons. Watch out for the fiery edges; they’re just as dangerous as the obstacles you’ll face! Controls: Mouse/keyboard click - Jump About the creator: Ninja Shurican is created by SnoutUp Games based in Lithuania. You might know SnoutUp Games from kung-fu fighting Iron Snout, swine-themed shooter Cave Blast, beat-’em-up Bacon May Die (also pig-themed), and sword-fighting pig-battler pork-chopper.

Website: poki.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Ninja Shurican. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

Bunny Goes Boom

Bunny Goes Boom

poki.com

Iron Snout

Iron Snout

poki.com

Chicken Sword: Ninja Master

Chicken Sword: Ninja Master

poki.com

Cave Blast

Cave Blast

poki.com

Parakite Ninja

Parakite Ninja

poki.com

Fruit Ninja

Fruit Ninja

poki.com

Streets of Anarchy: Fists of War

Streets of Anarchy: Fists of War

poki.com

Bacon May Die

Bacon May Die

poki.com

Stickjet Challenge

Stickjet Challenge

poki.com

Ninja Clash Heroes

Ninja Clash Heroes

poki.com

Hop Chop

Hop Chop

poki.com

Extermination.io

Extermination.io

extermination.io