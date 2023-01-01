Arcane Archer is a fantasy adventure game where you play as - you guessed it - an archer! Take up your bow and arrow, fight your way through hordes of monsters and avoid the dangerous obstacles. At the end of each level, there’s a magical upgrade waiting for you. These can give you more health, floating shields, ice arrows and more! The game is designed to make new, never-before-seen levels each time you play, so there’s always a new challenge waiting for you. Can you make it through the dangerous world of Arcane Archer?

Website: poki.com

