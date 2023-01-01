Laser Quest is a thinking puzzle game in which you control a laser gun. You make your way through mysterious floating castles, where your goal is to illuminate all crystals with the light of your laser. There are many obstacles in the castles that can block your light, so you’ll have to figure out the perfect path! You can click on your gun to change the direction of the laser. There’s dozens of levels to play and guns to unlock! Do you have the laser sharp mind needed to solve all the puzzles?

Website: poki.com

