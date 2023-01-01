Maze: Path of Light is a thinking puzzle game where you go through a maze as a beam of light. Your objective is to reach the end of each maze to get to the next level. You move around by picking a direction at each crossroad, sending the beam of light to follow the path. Think of which path is the best to take before choosing ! Are you ready to relax with this satisfying labyrinth game ?Wait for the beam of light to reach a crossroad, then select a path to choose by clicking on the dots of light. You can also select a path with Arrow Keys or WASDMaze: Path of Light was created by InfinityGames.io. Play their other games on Poki: Energy, Infinity Loop: Hex, Merge Shapes, Shapes, Solitaire, Spider Solitaire, Sudoblocks, Wood Blocks 3D

Website: poki.com

