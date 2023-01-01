Genie Quest is a matching puzzle game created by Narenjo where the user has to connect genies to earn points. Join this journey through the East and play as a brave prince or princess. Connect at least 3 genies to earn points and complete dozens of challenges and levels. Make special combinations, unlock explosive boosts, and pay attention to all the traps that are hidden within the castle walls. Do you dare to join this quest?Use your mouse left click and cursor to select and drag items.Genie Quest is created by the French developer Narenjo, and this is their first game on Poki!

Website: poki.com

