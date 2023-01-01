Cut The Rope 2
poki.com
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.
Enhance your experience with the Cut The Rope 2 app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
Solve wildly fun, candy-filled puzzles in Cut the Rope 2! This record-breaking sequel challenges you to feed Om Nom in totally new levels. The Nommies will assist you throughout the most mind-boggling quests. Activate Ginger to set obstacles on fire and make them disappear!
Website: poki.com
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Cut The Rope 2. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.