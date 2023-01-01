Collect diamonds and solve platform puzzles in Fireboy and Watergirl 4! The elemental characters are back for more mystifying action. You can hold buttons and flip levers to activate platforms and open doors. Remember, fire and water absolutely cannot mix!

Website: poki.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Fireboy and Watergirl 4. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.