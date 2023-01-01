Backflipper is a ragdoll-like physics game where you will backflip your way across skyscrapers, houses, trees, and more. From the creators who brought you Flip Master and Flip Diving, play MotionVolt's new game Backflipper on Poki to prove you're the best back flipper in town. With various obstacles, make sure your timing is on point to land all your flips. Play the Backflipper game and earn coins along the way in order to unlock characters like a penguin, president, astronaut, and more, all with their own unique features. In this sports game, you can make the coolest backflips. Happy flipping!Mouse - Click, hold, and move to flip and land- Move your mouse left or right to move your backflipper while flipping to make sure they land on the mat! - Earn coins and unlock other flippers with special abilities to help you land even more flip!Backflipper is created by MotionVolt Games based in Helsinki, Finland. They are also the creators of the hits Flip Diving and Flip Master.

Website: poki.com

